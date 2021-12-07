Next cabinet meeting of Assam government to be held at Haflong on January 5, 2022

OUR CORRESPONDENT



HAFLONG: To discuss the upcoming cabinet meeting of the Assam government scheduled to be held at Haflong on January 5, 2022, Dima Hasao Deputy Commissioner Nazreen Ahmed along with the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Principal Secretary, L Z Nampui, held a meeting with all the officers of both the establishments at the DC conference hall on Monday.

As per their earlier decision and keeping in tune with the government's initiative of field visits to be carried out by the cabinet Ministers, the Assam Government headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is holding cabinet meetings outside Guwahati with Dhemaji as its first venue on September 30 followed by Bongaigaon on November 24. Haflong has been scheduled as the third venue where all the 14 ministers of the Assam Cabinet will be present to sit for the cabinet meeting.

There will also be senior rank officers including the chief secretary of Assam to accompany during the one-day programme in January 2022. Considering the scale of the event, the Deputy Commissioner along with the Principal Secretary jointly distributed the duties to the officers and departments to ensure that the impending meeting is held successfully to everybody's delight and management. The discussions included convergence of resources, both material and manpower, logistics, accommodations, transport etc.

Principal Secretary, L Z Nampui also instructed that all the departments should sincerely work for a successful conduct of the meeting of such repute and those schemes lined up for inauguration during the programme should be closely monitored by the respective departmental heads.

All the departmental heads under the administrative control of NCHAC along with the council secretaries, Additional Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners were present during the meeting.

Also Read: Assam Cabinet decisions: Committee to ascertain encroached xatra lands

Also watch:



