NFR Mazdoor Union condoled demise of legendary trade union leader and former Education Minister Ramani Barman

TINSUKIA : The NFR Mazdoor Union (NFRMU) have deeply condoled the demise of legendary trade union leader, educationist, former ACTA president and former Education Minister Ramani Barman who expired on Monday morning. Late Barman was also former president of NFRMU. In a condolence message central assistant secretary of NFRMU Pulak Gogoi stated that Barman led the struggle for justice of railway workers with uncompromising ideals. The NFRMU message stated that the flag of NFRMU will be flying half-mast for 7 days in all branches for of NFRMU. Meanwhile, the ACTA unit of Tinsukia College also condoled the death of Ramani Barman who was former president of ACTA for 4 consecutive terms.

