North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council’s CEM Debolal Gorlosa lays foundation stone of various developmental projects

Haflong: The central programmes of Vikas Yatra was organised at Government ME School field in Maibang for laying of foundation stone, inauguration and bhumi pujan of various development projects pertaining to Dima Hasao district on Sunday. The programme was graced by North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council’s (NCHAC) Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa as chief guest along with Assam Minister for Sports & Youth Welfare, Co-operation, and Power etc. Nandita Gorlosa.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion and referring to the various developmental projects and the foundation stone which was laid, CEM Debolal Gorlosa assured that with these projects the district will further transform into one of the most developed regions in the State. He said, “Maibang being the historical place of Dimasa kingdom and being public servant as CEM it is our duty to protect and uplift the places towards development with determination and commitment towards building a brighter future for it as well as the district.”. He added that the ongoing projects and construction work for the road connection with various interior villages with Maibang Sub-Division will soon be completed while the development of the road connecting Maibang to Dehangi is expected to be completed within a year.

Gorlosa addressing the issue of the youth and peer pressure in current scenario said, “The entire district is facing the menace of drug and has a devastating impact on the addict, individual, family and the society. And it is seen that gradually many of our youth in Dima Hasao are also falling prey to this.” Highly concerned about the growing threat of drug abuse and alcoholism among the youth of the district, he appealed to all the public to raise awareness among the youths of Dima Hasao. He also said that it is the duty of the guardians to be aware regarding the behaviour and movements of their children and keep a watch on their actions.

