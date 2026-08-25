NGO Distributes School Supplies to Flood-Hit Bonkuwal Students, Boosting Return to Classes

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Bonkuwal Government High Basic School, located in the greater Bonkuwal area under Bokakhat sub-division, was submerged by the floodwaters of the Dhansiri and Gelabil rivers. As a result, classes remained suspended for several days, leaving many students deprived of education.

After the floodwaters receded, classes resumed at the school. Considering the need to encourage the students to return to their studies with enthusiasm, a non-governmental organisation named Project Humanity distributed school bags, notebooks, pens, pencils, and other educational materials to every student of the school. Representing the organisation, Debashish Bora, Saurav Saikia, Pratiksha Gandhia, and Gulanchasmita Jishi attended the programme.

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