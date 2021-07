A CORRESPONDENT



DEMOW: Pratikit, an NGO, came to Palengi Gaon Panchayat and distributed oximeters, sanitizers, masks and leaflets among Asha workers recently. Under the patronage of Pratikit, an online class on COVID-19 was also held where Dr.Mintu Sarma from Guwahati took part. In the programme, the gaon burah, president and secretary of VDP, president of the Gaon Panchayat along with the Asha workers were present.

