NH-27 Double Tragedy: Two Youths Killed, Two Critically Injured in Separate Accidents in Dima Hasao

Two young individuals lost their lives, and two others were critically injured in two separate, tragic road accidents along National Highway-27. Both incidents took place at different locations within the mountainous district.

The first accident occurred around 11:00 AM at Semdikhor, under the jurisdiction of the Mahur Police Station. Two young women, identified as Puja Maibangsa (22) and Rani (20), were travelling on a scooty from Maibang toward Haflong.

The two-wheeler reportedly lost control on the tricky terrain and crashed into roadside barriers. Passersby and emergency services rushed them to Haflong Civil Hospital. They were shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where Puja later succumbed to her severe injuries. Rani remains in critical condition.

Later that night, around 9:30 PM, another fatal crash occurred near the Jatinga Bridge. Two male youths travelling from Mahur toward Haflong lost control of their two-wheeler, causing it to overturn and plunge into the Diyung River. Police quickly launched a rescue operation.

The victims, Lalchungir Khelma (18) and Joel Riame (17), were rushed to the hospital. Khelma was tragically declared dead, while Riame was referred to Guwahati for advanced medical care due to severe injuries.

Local authorities have registered cases for both incidents and launched investigations. Local residents have urged immediate action as the district administration recently inspected accident-prone stretches along NH-27.