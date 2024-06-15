NH 37 Four-Lane Road Faces Quality Concerns; Locals Demand Probe and Withhold Payments

NAGAON: The under-construction NH 37 four-lane road from Uriagaon Chariali, Nagaon towards Sonitpur-Biswanath Chariali under NHIDCL, Tezpur office, has already developed crack sat various parts, and in particular, the stretch between Amoniand Kaliabor Tiniali has many large potholes barely months after its completion. Meanwhile, the construction agencies are allegedly repairing potholes flouting the norms, so as to get their payments released by managing the NHIDC Lauthority. Locals have pointed out that as per norms, if any part of an under-construction road develops cracks or gets damaged due to technical or other reasons, construction agencies should clear the entire damaged area and reconstruct accordingly. But here, the construction agencies instead of clearing the damagedsections of the under-construction road, are simply filling up potholes with low standard bitumen and other materials, the locals alleged. They have urged the NHIDCL authority not to release payments to the construction agencies until and unless they reconstruct the damaged sections of the NH 37 four-lane road. Besides, the locals have also called for a high level official probe in this regard.

