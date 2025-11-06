NHM Morigaon employees end three-day protest demanding equal pay and job security

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The employees of National Health Mission (NHM), Morigaon, came down heavily on the State Government demanding implementation of 'Equal Work and Equal Pay' rules for the employees immediately. They staged a three-day work boycott programme and submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the MLA of Morigaon. Altogether 600 employees of NHM staged the protest demanding job security. The protest commenced from November 3 and concluded on November 5 in the premises of the Jt Director of Health Office.

