Assam News

NHM Morigaon employees end three-day protest demanding equal pay and job security

The employees of National Health Mission (NHM), Morigaon, came down heavily on the State Government demanding implementation of 'Equal Work and Equal Pay' rules for the employees immediately.
NHM Morigaon
Published on

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The employees of National Health Mission (NHM), Morigaon, came down heavily on the State Government demanding implementation of 'Equal Work and Equal Pay' rules for the employees immediately. They staged a three-day work boycott programme and submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the MLA of Morigaon. Altogether 600 employees of NHM staged the protest demanding job security. The protest commenced from November 3 and concluded on November 5 in the premises of the Jt Director of Health Office.

Also Read: National Health Mission (NHM) workers launch three-day protest demanding equal pay, job security

Protest
NHM Morigaon

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com