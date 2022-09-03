NIA Launches Searches in Seven Districts of Assam in ULFA Recruitment Drive

Guwahati: The primary task force, National Investigation Agency(NIA) conducted searches in several locations in the state of Assam in connection to banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom's(Independent) terror activities.

The searches are pertaining to the ULFA(I)'s recruitment of youth to the outfit, and extortion of money to strengthen the functioning of the unit.

There are also reports of training these youth flock in the foothills along the Indo-Myanmar border.

The case was registered suo moto by the NIA.

"During the searches conducted today, digital devices, live ammunition along with incriminating documents and literature related to ULFA have been seized," said an official of NIA.

As per reports, the NIA has launched searches in 16 locations across seven districts of the state which are namely Kamrup, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sadiya, Charaideo, and Sivasagar.

According to an intelligence report, ULFA(I) is also recruiting youth from Delhi-NCR targeting youth hailing from Assam.

The investigative agency is also in talks with the local people and has warned them not to nest any cadre in their houses.

It has also sensitized the people on the need to report any such incident of youths joining the banned outfit because it not only concerns the security of the state but also the country as a whole.

Further investigation into the matter is on.

According to a report a few days ago the ULFA(I) awarded the death sentence to one of its cadres who tried to flee from one of its training camps.





