Meeting held in Dhubri ahead of Chhath, Kali Puja celebrations

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: A meeting was held in the conference hall of the Dhubri District Commissioner’s office on Thursday in view of the upcoming Chhath and Kali Puja celebrations.

The meeting was presided over by Dhubri District Commissioner Dibakar Nath (IAS), and was attended by Superintendent of Police of Dhubri Debashish Bora, additional deputy commissioners Pranjal Kumar Das and Bonti Talukdar, other administrative officials, departmental heads, officials of the Border Security Force (BSF), and representatives including presidents, secretaries, and members of various Chhath and Kali Puja committees of the district.

During the meeting, the District Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police were informed by the representatives of the puja committees that preparations for Chhath Puja would begin from October 26. In this context, they requested that boat movement on the river be restricted and sought administrative assistance in preparing the ghats (riverbanks) for the rituals.

The District Commissioner directed the additional deputy commissioners, all executive officers, block development officers, and circle officers to be present during the preparation of the ghats. He also instructed the Electricity Department, Irrigation Department, and the Municipality to carry out their respective duties efficiently during the preparations.

The Health Department was directed to keep two medical teams ready during the festival period. Puja committees were also instructed to submit their applications through the Seva Setu online portal. The Border Security Force was also instructed to regulate boat movements during Chhath Puja and to ensure that a sufficient number of life jackets and life guards are available for public safety.

Also Read: ACP Wins Big in Bongaigaon University’s First PG Students’ Union Election