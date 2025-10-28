Nijut Moina 2.0 cheques distributed in Demow and Nitaipukhuri College

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni 2.0 cheques were distributed in Demow College and HCDG College of Nitaipukhuri on Monday. In Demow College, Pallabita Baruah Gogoi, Chairperson of the Demow Municipal Board, was present as the chief guest. Gogoi distributed cheques among the female students of Demow College in the presence of the Principal and professors of Demow College on Monday. In HCDG College, Anima Chungkran, Chairperson of Zilla Parishad, was present as the chief guest, and distributed the cheques.

