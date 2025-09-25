Demow College Students’ Union election results declared, AASU secures majority

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The results of the Demow College Students’ Union Election 2025-26, held on September 19, were declared on Wednesday. All Assam Students’ Union (AASU)-supported candidates won 9 posts while All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU)-supported candidates won 3.

Among the AASU-supported candidates, Durna Kanta Deori won the president’s post, Chayanika Borah won the vice-president, Abhiraj Gogoi the general secretary post, Riki Ranjan Gogoi won in Magazine Department, Adhiraj Dowari in Debating and Literature, Mriganka Mili in Inter-Sports Department, Biplab Hazarika in Boys Common Room, Puja Gogoi in Girls Common Room, and Hunmoni Mili won in Music Department.

On the other hand, among the ATASU-supported candidates, Nirmali Mahanta won the Assistant general secretary post, Jaanmoni Gogoi the Cultural Secretary post, and Asish Gogoi won the Social Service Secretary post.

