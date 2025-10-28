Nijut Moina 2.0 cheques distributed to 513 girl students at Kamargaon College

A CORRESPONDENT

NUMALIGARH: At Golaghat district’s leading educational institution, Kamargaon College, cheques were distributed on Monday to the female students of Higher Secondary first and second year, and Undergraduate first and second year under the Nijut Moina Scheme 2.0, as directed by the Government of Assam.

The event began with the live screening of the central cheque distribution programme held at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. After the screening, Dr Gautam Kumar Saikia, Principal of the College, delivered the welcome address.

Social worker Animesh Saikia, who attended as a distinguished guest, enlightened the students about the importance and objectives of this beneficial scheme and personally handed over cheques to the recipients.

Bokakhat Executive Magistrate Ankita Barua was also present at the function. A total of 513 female students of the college were selected under the Nijut Moina scheme and received their cheques from the institution.

