NIPER Guwahati's Medical Devices Testing Facility Earns NABL Accreditation

RANGIA, The Medical Devices Testing and Calibration Facility (MDTF) at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Guwahati has been awarded accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). This prestigious accreditation recognizes the facility’s commitment to quality, precision, and reliability in the calibration of medical devices according to the international standard ISO/IEC 17025:2017. MDTF NIPER Guwahati is the first ever NABL-accredited facility on medical devices among all the NIPERs.

The facility is the first and only government lab dedicated to medical device calibration in the entire Northeast. This was declared by Dr. USN Murty, Director NIPER Guwahati, in a press meet held at NIPER Guwahati campus. He further stated that the periodical calibration of Medical Electronic Devices in hospitals assures patient safety and least failure of devices. The NABL accreditation signifies that the facility adheres to international standards, including ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for the calibration of medical devices. The accreditation covers 20 different scopes related to medical electronic equipment like ECG, defibrillators, external pacemakers, Electrical safety etc. under Patient Conditioning/ Maintenance and Imaging/Plotters group. MDTF is NABL accredited for onsite calibration, which opens the arena to visit any hospital in the remotest part of the Northeast region and perform the calibration at the hospital itself without the need for large medical equipment to be moved or transported to testing labs. MDTF NIPER Guwahati is also working further to expand its scope towards medical device testing and calibration in the future.

The accreditation is valid till May 21,2026. NIPER Guwahati remains committed to upholding the highest standards in testing and calibration, contributing to the advancement of healthcare technology and patient safety.

