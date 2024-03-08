Nitaipukhuri Gaon Panchayat Samabay Samiti awarded by National Cooperative Development Corporation

DEMOW: The National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) had presented the NCDC Regional Awards for Cooperative Excellence and Merit-2023, Certificate of Excellence and Merit award 2023 to Nitaipukhuri Gaon Panchayat Samabay Samiti Limited recently at conference hall of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies Office, Khanapara, Guwahati.

The award was handed over to Munin Dehingia, president and Santanu Sharma, secretary of Nitaipukhuri Gaon Panchayat Samabay Samiti Limited. The award carries a cheque of rupees twenty five thousand and a certificate. The NCDC Regional Awards for Cooperative Excellence and Merit 2023 has selected Nitaipukhuri Gaon Panchayat Sambay Samiti Limited under Best Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Society (Excellence) category in the State of Assam. In the programme Robert H Touthang, Regional Director, NCDC Guwahati, Narayan Konwar, IAS, Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Government of Assam were present.

