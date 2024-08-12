Nitaipukhuri HCDG College Student Union Hosts Freshers' Program

DEMOW: Under the patronage of the College Student Union of Nitaipukhuri HCDG College in Association with Professors, Office Staff, and Students of the College the Freshers programme was organized in the College on Saturday. On the occasion, the flag was hoisted by the principal of HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri, Dr.Birinchi Kumar Borah. The Swahid Tarpan was offered by Chandan Dehingia. The Smiti Tarpan was offered by the vice-principal of the College, Manashi Gogoi.

The principal of HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri, Dr.Birinchi Kumar Borah, presided over the open session. Assistant professor of the College, Dr.Polin Hazarika, and cultural secretary of the College Student Union, Noyjit Panging, anchored in the programme. The executive member of the Mising Autonomous Council, Prasanta Bori, and assistant professor of Moran Colleg,e Dr.Tulsi Sonowal, were present as chief guests.

The Dehingporia Samanay Bihu Husori team which was formed in the College and the members of the Bihu Husori Team were given certificates in the open session. The invited artists performed songs.

