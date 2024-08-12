'Prabandhajyoti’ by Likhan Chandra Buragohain, Retired Principal and Senior Writer, Released in Dhakuakhana

LAKHIMPUR: “Prabandhajyoti”, the latest book by the retired Principal of Dhakuakhana Higher Secondary School and a senior writer of Dhakuakhana, Likhan Chandra Buragohain, was ceremonially released on Sunday. The book, which is an anthology of articles, was released by a prominent writer, Pushpa Gogoi, in a public meeting organized on the occasion.

The meeting was chaired by the retired vice-principal of Dhakuakhana College, Dimbeswar Gogoi. Speaking on the occasion, Puspa Gogoi said that the articles of the book have mostly dealt with academic subject matters.

“Through the book Likhan Chandra Buragohain, who wrote with equal emphasis on both science and art, presents the educational history of the greater Dhakuakhana and the development of educational institutions in the area. He also sketches the picture of the vivid experiences of his life in some articles,” she said.

The meeting, which was held in the auditorium of Dhakuakhana HS School, was inaugurated by the president of the Dhakuakhana Branch of the Assam Science Society and a prominent educationist, Digendra Nath Hazarika. Dhakuakhana Higher Secondary School Principal Kalpana Gogoi, social worker Tankeswar Gogoi, retired professor Dr. Amal Chandra Dutta, environmental activist Debojit Phukan, Press Guild-Dhakuakhana president Tolan Dutta and many other dignitaries were present in the event as invited guests.

