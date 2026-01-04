NITI Aayog approves Rs 1.64 crore zero waste pineapple project for Cachar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In a major boost for Cachar district, the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog has approved a grant of Rs 1.64 crore for the "Lakhipur Zero Waste Pineapple Innovation" project under the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) and Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP).

The approval was granted during the 47th meeting of the Empowered Committee of Secretaries for the Aspirational Districts and Aspirational Blocks Programme, held on November 20 under the chairmanship of the Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog through video conferencing. The decision was formally communicated on January 2 by the Under Secretary to the Government of India.

The sanctioned proposal pertains to Lakhipur Block of Cachar district and envisages the establishment of a Zero Waste Pineapple Innovation Hub, with a project duration of one year and three months. With a total project outlay of Rs 1.64 crore, the initiative will focus on value addition, employment generation and environmental sustainability, ensuring optimal utilization of pineapple produce and its by-products with minimal waste.

The project is expected to strengthen the local pineapple value chain through processing, innovation and skill development, while creating new livelihood opportunities for farmers, women self-help groups and rural youth in Lakhipur Block. By adopting a zero-waste approach, the initiative aims to balance economic growth with ecological responsibility.

