STAFF REPORTER

NAGAON: Nagaon Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) observed Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Awareness Week 2026 with a series of academic and public awareness activities aimed at sensitising healthcare professionals, students and the general public to the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance.

Organised by the Department of Microbiology, NMCH, the programme was held in line with the World AMR Awareness Week, observed from November 18 to 24. The activities were coordinated by nodal officer Dr Bipanchi Mahanta, Assistant Professor of Microbiology, under the leadership of Head of Department Prof. Dr Lahari Saikia.

The programme began with a walkathon in the presence of the college principal, vice-principal and superintendent. Undergraduates, faculty members, staff and nursing personnel participated in the walkathon to promote awareness about the responsible use of antimicrobials and the importance of combating antimicrobial resistance.

An awareness street play performed by undergraduate students in front of the OPD building highlighted the dangers of irrational antibiotic use, misuse of antimicrobials and the growing risk of drug-resistant infections. Through the performance, students sought to educate patients, attendants and members of the public about the need for responsible antibiotic consumption.

The observance also featured an Integrated Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme organised by the Department of Microbiology in association with the Association of Physicians of India (API) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Assam State Branch, and Nagaon Branch. Experts from various medical and surgical specialities delivered lectures on different aspects of antimicrobial resistance and its clinical implications. The CME also provided a platform for postgraduate students and senior residents to present clinical cases, followed by interactive discussions with professors and specialists from different disciplines.