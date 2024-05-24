Assam: National Testing Agency changes CUET schedules for Barak candidates

Silchar : In a last minute decision, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday evening declared that the centre for the students appearing in Bengali and Environment Studies for the ongoing Common University Entrance Test for Under Graduate level (CUET UG) had been changed to Silchar. Moreover the date for the examinations had been postponed to May 29 in stead of earlier May 24. Dr. Sadhana Parashar Senior Director, NTA, said, due to logistical constraints, some candidates were assigned their examination centres outside Silchar for Bengali and Environmental Studies test papers on May 24. However, based on their representation to change their examination centre to Silchar only and to support the students’ community, it had been decided that for those candidates who would not be able to reach their assigned centres like Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Shillong, Agartala and Aizwal, their examination would be held in Silchar itself. The release further said that, the new date of the examinations had now been fixed on May 29.

Dr. Parashar advised such candidates not to travel outside Silchar. Fresh admit cards to the concerned candidates would be issued soon. However the candidates who had already reached their examination cities might appear for the CBT mode examination on May 24, Parashar further added.

