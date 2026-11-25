OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Following continuous media coverage of fresh constructions on land notified for the Baihata-Tezpur four-lane project, the Revenue Department has taken immediate action.

The Circle Officer, Sipajhar Revenue Circle, issued an important order in pursuance of the District Commissioner, Darrang (Land Acquisition Branch)’s order dated October 29, 2026. As per the order, strict compliance is directed, with immediate effect, on lands falling under the Sipajhar revenue circle and covered by the Section 3A Notification. No new construction, whether permanent, semi-permanent or temporary, including any building, house, shop, shed, boundary wall, or other structure, or plantation shall be commenced or erected on such land. No extension, addition or material alteration shall be made to any existing building or structure situated on the notified land without prior written permission. No person shall materially alter the nature, character, use or physical condition of the notified land, including earth filling, excavation, development, subdivision or similar activity, to affect its survey, valuation or acquisition. Any construction, improvement, alteration or plantation made after publication of the Section 3A Notification shall not by itself confer any right to claim enhanced compensation.