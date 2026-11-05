Assam: Notice issued to clear 1,243 bighas of encroached government land in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The revenue administration has stepped up efforts to reclaim allegedly encroached government land in the Barkhetri revenue circle of Nalbari district. In this connection, the Barkhetri Revenue Circle Office has issued a formal notice seeking the clearance of government land in Kaurbahaiti village, triggering considerable discussion in the area.

According to the notice issued by the administration, a total of 1,243 bighas and 1 lecha of government land in Kaurbahaiti village have been identified for eviction of unauthorised occupants. Of this, 743 bighas and 1 lecha fall under the category of Village Grazing Reserve (VGR), while the remaining 500 bighas constitute general government land.

As per the notice, individuals claiming legal allotment, settlement, or ownership rights over the concerned plots have been asked to submit relevant documents to the office of the Circle Officer within 15 days. Those occupying government land without valid legal documents have been directed to take steps to vacate the occupied areas within the stipulated period.

The administration has indicated that failure to comply with the notice within the prescribed timeframe may invite eviction proceedings in accordance with government rules and applicable legal provisions.

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