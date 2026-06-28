No Link between Zubeen Garg portrait row and Japanese PM's Assam visit: Lurinjyoti Gogoi

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Saturday dismissed claims linking the controversy over the removal of singer Zubeen Garg's portrait to the reported cancellation of the Japanese Prime Minister's proposed visit to Assam, terming such allegations "completely baseless."

Addressing the media after a regional organisational meeting in Nalbari, Gogoi said the Japanese Prime Minister's visit to Assam had never been officially confirmed. He argued that linking the reported cancellation to public protests over the portrait controversy was misleading. "If protests were enough to cancel such a high-level diplomatic visit, then the Prime Minister's visit to New Delhi would also have been cancelled, as demonstrations have taken place there too," he remarked.

Commenting on Assam's healthcare system, Gogoi said modern hospital buildings alone cannot improve healthcare unless treatment standards, specialist services, and medical research are strengthened. He noted that despite the presence of a medical college in Nalbari, many patients still travel to Guwahati for advanced treatment, reflecting inadequate facilities in district medical colleges. He urged the state government to prioritise improving healthcare infrastructure, manpower, and research in the upcoming Assam Budget.

Reflecting on AJP's electoral performance, Gogoi admitted that the party had failed to win a single Assembly seat despite contesting two elections. However, he maintained that the party's ideology had gained public acceptance and stressed the need to build a stronger grassroots organisation.

On the recent exit of some party leaders, Gogoi said such departures receive disproportionate media attention. He asserted that while those driven by electoral ambitions may leave, committed supporters of Assamese nationalism and public service would continue the party's struggle.

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