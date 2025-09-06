No Rations No Road : Tea Workers Shut Down NH37 In Cachar Protest

The demonstration, marked by impassioned chants and placards, quickly grew tense when demonstrators set up a road blockade, bringing traffic to a standstill on the key route connecting Cachar to Assam’s broader regions. Local transport services including passenger buses and commercial vehicles remained stranded for hours as protesters intensified their demands.

According to workers, the Palarband garden management has repeatedly deprived the labourers of their entitled ration supplies, a fundamental right under Plantation Labour norms. The suppression of this vital assistance, combined with persistent wage delays, prompted the workforce to take to the streets in protest. A local trade union spokesperson accused the management of "systemic neglect of basic labour rights" and said the denial of even essentials like food was "unacceptable.