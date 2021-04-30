No victory procession on or after May 2 in Sonitpur district

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TEZPUR: There has been a sudden rise in active COVID-19 cases in Sonitpur district, where the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the district has risen to more than 580. Therefore, to effectively contain the further spread of the virus, Rohan Kumar Jha, Additional District Magistrate, Sonitpur, on Thursday, in exercise of the powers conferred under section 144 Cr PC, hereby directed that no victory procession, after the counting on May 2, would be permissible. Not more than two persons will be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorized representative to receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer concerned.

Also Watch: BPF Leader Pramilarani Brahma confident about their victory

Also Read: No victory procession after vote counting on May 2 in view of COVID-19





