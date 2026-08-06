Noa River Breach Floods Kalaigaon, Submerging Dozens of Villages and Key Road Links

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: As a major part of the state continues to reel under floodwater, the Noa river under Kalaigaon revenue circle in Udalguri district has overflowed due to incessant rains. Several villages were flooded on Wednesday evening.

The flood-affected villages are Rupatal, Bhehguri, Balipara, Hapabari, Gerua, Sagunbahi, No.2 Amguri, Govindapur, Garubandha, Udmari, Kaduchak, Naptipara, Habibhanga, Borkoala, Bahjani, Majarchuba, Adarshagaon, and Chintagaon. Water entered several houses, and about 50 families were unable to cook their meals on Wednesday. Moreover, the embankment along the Noa river has given way under the mounting pressure of floodwater, leading to a breach at Geruwa on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall. Moreover, the Mangaldai-Bhutiachang road near Garubandha, one kilometre from Kalaigaon town, was reeling under knee-deep water on Wednesday, and a portion has been washed away.

The major part of Kalaigaon town was also under knee-deep water along with the Veterinary State Dispensary of Kalaigaon on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Circle Officer of Kalaigaon revenue circle along with ADC of Udalguri visited the affected area and asked the officials of the concerned department to visit the affected areas in order to take necessary measures. The flood-affected people had demanded repair of the damaged embankment, which was ravaged by floods in 2022. Crops were destroyed, and several bighas of crop land were washed away at that time. People alleged that the repairs were never made.

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