Nokhyotro NGO Concludes Three-Month Child Rights Awareness Drive Across Dibrugarh and Moran

Nokhyotro, a Dibrugarh-based NGO, has concluded a three-month awareness programme focused on child rights and holistic child development across several rural areas of Dibrugarh and Moran.

The initiative ran from January 13 to April 12, 2026, targeting school-going children and reaching households at the grassroots level.

How the Programme Was Implemented

The campaign primarily focused on school-going children, with organisers conducting door-to-door visits across participating rural areas.

In locations where direct household visits were not feasible, the programme was carried out through neighbourhood-based community gatherings, ensuring broader reach even in more remote areas.

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