Nokhyotro’s bullying awareness and prevention programme concludes in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Nokhyotro, led by its founding members Abhijit Chakraborty and Manab Chakraborty, along with executive member Himashree Das and 25 trainee volunteers, successfully organized an awareness programme titled “Break the Silence: Bullying Awareness and Prevention” on Wednesday.

Recognizing the rising concerns of bullying and its negative physical and psychological impacts on students, the organizers decided to reach out to schools in and around Kumarnichiga. While a packed academic schedule made it impossible to cover all targeted schools, Dibrugarh University Model School and Rupnagar Jatiya Vidyalaya extended their cooperation and hosted the programme.

During the sessions, Nokhyotro members interacted with students from Classes 6 to 10, raising awareness about identifying bullying, its harmful consequences, and practical ways of prevention. They encouraged students to openly share their personal experiences, many of which were collected in written form for future reference.

Through these exchanges, the organizers highlighted how bullying often leaves lasting scars on tender minds, fostering fear and insecurity, and stressed the need for timely guidance and support.

To this end, Nokhyotro also shared its contact number with students as a reliable channel for communication and assistance in times of need.

The initiative received partial financial support from Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), whose contribution helped ensure the programme’s smooth execution.

Teachers of both schools lauded Nokhyotro’s efforts, underlining the importance of such awareness campaigns in today’s social context and encouraging the organization to continue similar activities in the future.

By bringing such issues into the public domain, Nokhyotro has sent out a powerful and positive message against bullying. The organization has pledged to keep undertaking such socially impactful initiatives in the coming days, staying true to its mission of being ‘a journey of light.’

