Non-Functional SBI Cash Deposit Machines in Goalpara Town Cause Customer Inconvenience

Goalpara: The non-functional Cash Deposit Machine (CDM)s by the State Bank of India is causing inconvenience to the customers in and around the Goalpara town. The BOC area based main e-lobby of the bank has been shut down since last few days for some technical reasons and has not been ready for the use of the consumers up to 5pm of Tuesday evening.

On the other hand, the New Market area CDM under the Bazar branch has also been under Non-functional conditions.

Except the digital payment methods, people are left with very few options for transferring money and are returning helplessly from other SBI ATMs which have only cash dispensing capacity.

If the situations continues, there are every likelihood that not only common people, businessmen will also face acute financial loss.

Also Read: Drug-Addicted Son Kills Mother in Kokrajhar; Family Demands Crackdown on Drug Mafia

Also Watch: