Drug-Addicted Son Kills Mother in Kokrajhar; Family Demands Crackdown on Drug Mafia

KOKRAJHAR: A drug-addict Padopani Brahma (36) killed his mother, Parbati Brahma (78) at their Mwiderkhoro residence, ward No. 8 in Kokrajhar town on Monday evening. The family members of Parbati Brahma demanded that the police must take stringent action for complete crackdown on networking of drug mafia and suppliers.

As Padopani Brahma is a drug-addict youth, the unfortunate incident happened when her mother refused to give him money to purchase drugs as his demand. Padopani Brahma is the second son of a retired principal of Kokrajhar Government College Prof. Nagen Brahma. Padopani’s elder brother is the Executive Engineer (SDO) of PWD department.

Uncle of Padopani Brahma told the media persons that Padopani struck his mother when she refused to give money to purchase drugs and no one had noticed about the incident. It is suspected that the son struck the mother in and around 4 pm inside the room but came to know about the incident much later only at about 10 pm and at that moment she had died.

Padopani’s uncle claimed that he has always used a lot of drugs and that not even his wife has spoken out against his habit. Seeing no future with him, Padopani’s wife had divorced before having a child.

Earlier, he was sent to a rehabilitation centre and became normal for some time but he started to repeat his old habit more extensively. He also said the use of drugs substances by the youths in Kokrajhar had been increasing very alarming and became a matter of serious concern but no one has come forward to raise voice to tackle the menace of drug addicts and drug business. He said police and district administration must take stringent action on drug mafia, hawkers and sellers and their networking must be completely dismantled. If necessary, the main suppliers should be killed through encounters to save the youths having a future ahead.

However, the Kokrajhar Police arrested Padopani Brahma in connection with the murder his own mother and an investigation is going on. The government of BTR and ABSU had taken initiatives to create a drug-free society in the region and at least five counselling centres have been set up in five districts but drug users especially the youths and the suppliers and hawkers have not come down till date. The citizens of Kokrajhar feel that simply chasing the drug users and subsequent arrest of youths will not end the menace. They also feel that the police can take stringent actions to arrest the drug mafia, sellers and hawkers as well as clampdown their networking if they really want to finish off the drug business.

