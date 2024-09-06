North Lakhimpur College Celebrates 72nd Foundation Day with Festive Enthusiasm

LAKHIMPUR: The 72nd foundation day of North Lakhimpur College, a pioneer of higher educational institution on the north bank of the Brahmaputra, was celebrated in a festive environment on Tuesday. The event was jointly organized by the college administrative staff, teachers’ unit and students’ union. The agenda of the event began with unfurling of college flag, smriti tarpan in the morning.

The public meeting on the occasion commenced from 4:00 pm. The first programme of the main meeting was the inauguration of the newly-constructed building of the Integrated Teaching and Training Department by Assam Education Minister Dr. Ronoj Pegu. The building, as the latest addition to the college, was constructed from the College Development Fund. The meeting, held at the college auditorium- ‘Ranghar’ and started with college title song. President of the College Management Committee, Dr. Mukunda Rajbanshi lit the ceremonial lamp. In his welcoming speech, Principal Dr. Biman Chandra Chetia said that the college has earned a reputation in various academic fields as a result of the sacrifices of many intellectuals. The book ‘History of North Lakhimpur College’ by Dr. Arabinda Rajkhowa was released by Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu at the function. In his speech, Dr. Pegu highlighted the need for practical valuable knowledge in the current educational context. The book is about the struggle of the college since its establishment. In the book, the writer mentioned the contributions of BK Bhandari and Mahananda Borah.

