Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway Mazdoor Union to celebrate Zubeen’s birth anniversary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway Mazdoor Union will join fans across Assam in celebrating the 53rd birth anniversary of the state’s musical icon and heartthrob, Zubeen Garg, with a two-day event on November 18 and 19.

Preparations are in full swing to organize the celebration at the General Manager’s Office premises in Maligaon, informed the union’s Maligaon branch secretary Pankaj Kalita, construction branch Secretary Arijit Choudhury, Pandu branch Secretary Rajiv Kar, and women’s wing President Asmi Ahmed.

The programme will begin on November 18 with a tribute ceremony in honour of the celebrated artiste. As part of the day’s activities, saplings of Nahor trees, Zubeen Garg’s favourite, will be planted, symbolizing his deep love for nature. The union will also distribute fruits among patients at the Central Railway Hospital, Maligaon.

On the following day, November 19, a memorial meeting will be held at 3 pm. NF Railway General Manager Chetan Srivastava will grace the occasion as the chief guest, while renowned singer Manas Robin and several other artistes and fans of Zubeen Garg are expected to perform.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg death case: Several depose before SIT, judicial commission