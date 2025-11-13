Papon and Zublee to Honour Zubeen Garg’s Legacy at Sahitya Aaj Tak 2025

Guwahati: Sahitya Aaj Tak 2025, India’s premier literary and cultural festival, will feature an emotionally charged and musically rich session as two of Assam’s most celebrated artistes, Papon and Zublee Baruah, will come together to celebrate music, life, and the timeless legacy of the late Zubeen Garg.

The special session, scheduled for November 22, will be moderated by Kaushik Deka, Managing Editor of India Today Magazine and Editor of India Today North East. Titled “Zubeen The Song Lives On,” the conversation will explore the world of Assamese music, the creative bond between the artists, and the indelible mark Zubeen left on India’s cultural landscape.

The discussion promises to be one of the most anticipated highlights of the festival, bringing together personal memories, musical reflections, and shared emotions. For both Papon and Zublee, the session holds deep personal meaning, as colleagues, collaborators, and admirers of Zubeen Garg.