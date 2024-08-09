Northeast Frontier Railway General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava inspects workshop at New Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon: General Manager of the Northeast Frontier Railway, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, on Wednesday inspected the railway workshop at New Bongaigaon junction in Bongaigaon.

He also inspected the development works and railway facilities in the New Bongaigaon area. Neeraj Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager of Rangiya, and senior officials of headquarters and division accompanied the General Manager during the inspection, the Northeast Frontier Railway said in a release. At New Bongaigaon Workshop, he inspected the carriage repair shop, wagon repair shop, LHB component repair shop, LHB Bogie shop, Bearing shop, Train lighting and Air Conditioning shop, etc. He also reviewed the infrastructure upgradation works that are undergoing in the workshop for better maintenance of rolling stocks and held discussions with officials on yard remodelling for better marshalling of rolling stocks.

Later, the general manager inspected the supervisor’s training centre adjacent to the workshop. There, he scrutinized various training modules that are being imparted to the trainees, who play a very crucial role in safe train operations. The general manager also inspected the crew lobby at New Bongaigaon station to check the facilities being made available to Loco Pilots and Asst. Loco Pilots.

Later, the general manager held a review meeting with the workshop officials on various other developmental aspects to make the workshop future-ready in line with the speedy modernisation of Indian Railways. The general manager’s visit was aimed at reviewing the progress of various developmental works, assessing the facilities at different locations, interacting with officials, and discussing plans for infrastructural development.

His positive assessment of the ongoing work reflects the dedication and efforts of Northeast Frontier Railway’s commitment to providing safe, efficient and comfortable travel experiences for passengers, said the railway. (ANI)

Also Read: Tamulpur District Launches Special Aadhaar Registration Drive at Anganwadi Centres for Children and PMMVY Beneficiaries

Also watch: