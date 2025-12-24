Northeast’s oldest cathedral in Dibrugarh set to witness its last Christmas celebration

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Sacred Heart Cathedral, one of the oldest cathedral churches of Northeast built in 1931 in Dibrugarh, is likely to witness its final Christmas celebration within its present walls this year. Its altar now hosts a beautiful tableau of Jesus, surrounded by prettily decorated cribs. Parishioners were seen diligently adorning the statue of Mary in the compound with candles and ribbons.

The ancient mosaic artworks at the cathedral, remarkable for their intricate detail and spiritual symbolism, stand as silent storytellers of devotion, artistry, and time itself. For decades, these mosaic arts have reflected history, also told stories, and sustained faith within the cathedral, making the church a cultural and religious landmark of immense significance.

“The cathedral structure with a 1500-seating capacity has deteriorated significantly, with visible cracks in its walls, ceilings and roof, rendering the building unsafe. As a result, plans are underway to demolish the existing structure to make way for a new church building,” said Fr Philip Purty, Financial Administrator of the Catholic Diocese of Dibrugarh.

He also informed that this Christmas might well be the last celebration held in the present structure of the cathedral. “If so, the midnight prayers and hymns this season will carry deeper meaning, echoing gratitude, nostalgia, and farewell as the faithful gather one last time beneath the mosaic-clad walls that have sheltered their prayers for nearly a century,” he said.

The cathedral also houses the tomb of Fr Leo Piasecki, a Polish Salesian missionary who played a key role in establishing the catholic mission in Upper Assam in the early 20th century. Fr Piasecki, who passed away in 1957, rests on the epistle side of the church. This cathedral has a significant place in the hearts of the people of Dibrugarh because it is one of the old structures in the city and has many memories with it.

This year, the faithful will observe the Christmas vigil Holy Mass on December 24 at 9 pm, followed by the Christmas Day service at 8 am, both presided over by Albert Hemrom, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Dibrugarh.

