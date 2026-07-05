Noted Artist Sujit Das Brings Assam’s Traditional Puthichitra to Global Spotlight

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Assam's centuries-old tradition of 'Puthichitra' or manuscript painting is now receiving widespread acclaim both in India and abroad, due to the dedicated efforts of noted artiste Sujit Das.

Through his hand-painted 'Puthichitra' artworks, Das has not only been honouring dignitaries but also successfully showcasing Assam's cultural heritage, aesthetic beauty, and artistic identity to the world.

In a significant gesture, 'Sattriya Puthichitra' painted by Sujit Das was presented as a gift to Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton. Similarly, the 14th Dalai Lama was also honoured with a manuscript painting created by the artiste.

The art form has also been presented to several prominent national and state leaders. Recipients include Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Under the initiative of Nagaon University, the paintings were also presented to Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Minister Keshab Mahanta, MLA Rupak Sarmah, MLA Diplu Ranjan, noted filmmaker Jahnu Barua, along with numerous political leaders, writers, artistes, researchers, and other distinguished personalities from across the country and abroad.

Experts believe that through such honorary presentations, Assam's 'Puthichitra' art has gained a new identity. With each dignitary receiving the artwork, Assam's rich cultural heritage is becoming more widely known both within the country and internationally.

Also Read: Artist Sujit Das Brings Assam’s Traditional ‘Puthi Chitra’ to International Spotlight