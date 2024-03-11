Noted educationist and journalist Kushal Bhagawati passes away in Hojai district of Assam

CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Kushal Bora Bhagawati, a noted educationist, journalist and litterateur of Yamunamukh in Hojai district breathed his last on Saturday. He died due to to old age ailments. He was 93. He leaves behind his wife and two sons.Born in 1931 at Yamunamukh paam village, Nagaon, he completed his bachelor’s degree from Nowgong College and started his career as an assistant teacher in Yamunamukh H.S. School.

Bora served the Assamese daily ‘Dainik Asom’ as a local correspondent from Yamunamukh area in 1960. He also credited for his masterpiece book ‘Sut Jatir Prachinata’ on the history of ‘Sut’ community. He was associated with Assamese news papers as well as monthly magazines like Agradoot, Prantik, Aloke, Kal Purush, Satsori, and the Indian army newsletter ‘Sainik Samachar’.

Besides, he also wrote over 6000 limericks and over 4500 sonnets in his life. The nanogenerian’s demise was mourned by various local organizations of Yamunamukh.

