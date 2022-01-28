Noted educationist and writer Dr Aparna Dutta Mahanta passes away

STAFF CORRESPONDENT



DIBRUGARH: Founder director of Women's Study Centre, former professor of English Department, Dibrugarh University (DU) and prolific writer Dr Aparna Dutta Mahanta passed away on Wednesday due to old-age ailment. She was 75.

Wife of noted scientist Dr. Paramananda Mahanta, she did her schooling from St.Mary's School, Shillong and later graduation from St.Mary's College. Dr Aparna Dutta Mahanta did her postgraduate degree in English literature from Gauhati University and from Leeds University with British Council Scholarship. She joined as a professor in English Department of DU and dedicatedly served the department till her retirement.

Born in August 20, 1946 in Sivasagar, Dr Mahanta was the first Assamese female doctorate in the State and was pioneer in modern feminist movement. She authored numerous books and launched an Assamese magazine Aideour Jonaki Bat. Her death was widely mourned by faculties, employees of DU in general and members of Women Studies Centre (WSC) in particular.

