Noted journalist of Sivasagar District Journalist Association Prodip Dutta recalled

GAURISAGAR: Noted journalist and former president of Sivasagar District Journalist Association (SDJA) who passed away on May 7 was recalled at his Amguri Hiloidari village in Sivasagar district on Friday. The programme started with lighting of lamp in front of the portrait of Prodip Dutta by Dr. Pulen Gogoi, a prominent physician of Amguri. On the eve of his adhya sharddha a commemorative volume named Prabuddha Abha was published on the life and achievement of veteran journalist Dutta, edited by journalist Hemanta Borah, was unveiled by late Dutta’s classmate and former headmaster Nogen Gogoi.

In the function Dr.Anil Kumar Gogoi, former principal of Jhanji College, Prafulla Baruah, former principal, Amguri Auniati HCD HS school and many distinguished persons took part in the function and highlighted Prodip Dutta’s contributions towards building of society. The whole programme was anchored by Jnan Baruah, Indra Kamal Phukan and Hemanta Kumar Borah. Late Pradeep Dutta’s wife Nalini Mahanta Dutta expressed her gratitude.

