“Poultry Farming and Skill Development” training among prisoners concludes in Udalguri District

TANGLA: A comprehensive two day-long training camp on “Poultry Farming and Skill Development” for inmates of Udalguri District Jail was held under the initiative of the Udalguri District Legal Services Authority in collaboration with Ojha Poultry and MRSD NGO which concluded here on Saturday. The training camp was inaugurated by Udalguri District and Sessions Judge Nagen Senabaya Deori, who, in his opening speech, stated that judges do not punish anyone out of malice; they merely make decisions based on legal rules that may lead to imprisonment. However, judges are always concerned about the future of inmates and strive to help them always thinking about how to help them re-integrate to the society post release and the skill development training has been arranged aimed to assist the inmates in their future lives. Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Udalguri, Sabita Bhardwaj, urged the inmates to take full advantage of the training workshop. She mentioned that the District Legal Services Authority regularly organizes various motivational programmes for prisoners, and this effort will continue in the future. DLSA panel advocates Rameshwar Das and Mahendra Prasad Rabha provided insights on how the inmates could implement the skills in their future lives.

Subsequently, a team of experts, including Kuldeep Ojha from Ojha Poultry Farm, Dharani Kalita, and Kaushik Saharia, provided detailed training on poultry farming and assured full support in setting up such farms in the future. As a part of second day training, a practical and empowering electrician training workshop was held by MRSD NGO. The workshop aimed to equip prisoners with practical skills that could aid in their rehabilitation and reintegration into society post-release. The Superintendent of Udalguri District Jail, Manoj Khakhlari, expressed his support for the initiative, highlighting its potential to transform the lives of the inmates. He noted that such training programmes are crucial for providing inmates with the tools they need to build a better future upon their release.

Also Read: Assam: Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain meets Ponkhi Handique’s family

Also Watch: