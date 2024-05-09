Noted journalist Prodip Dutta passes away due to old age ailment in Sivasagar district

GAURISAGAR: Noted journalist, actor Prodip Dutta of Amguri Hiloidari village in Sivasagar district passed away on Wednesday morning at his residence due to old age ailment. He was 85. His sudden demise has been mourned in the entire Amguri, Jhanji and in Sivasagar district. He was the president of Sivasagar District Journalist Association (SDJA) for two times tenure. Born in 1939 at Amguri Borbam Tea Estate he did his schooling from Amguri High School with first division in 1957. He took his PU degree from Cotton College, Guwahati.

Later he got admitted in IIT Kharagpur. He graduated from IIT Kharagpur in 1961 as a Chemical Engineer and worked as a Research Fellow at Jorhat Regional Research Laboratory (RRL, presently NEIST).

While working at RRL, Jorhat he was invited by the Sikkim Mining Corp. After several years of service in the Sikkim Mining Company, which produces lead, zinc and copper, he resigned his job in protest against non-promotion and other reasons. He worked as a local correspondent of Dainik Janambhumi from 1979 to 1997.

Later from 1997 he served as a local correspondent at Aamar Asom. He had also served as a correspondent of Assam Tribune for many years. He was actively associated with Assam Agitation and imprisoned several times for his active participation in the Assam agitation. He was actively associated with SDJA and AAJU and served as its vice president and later advisor of All Assam Journalist Union. In addition, he was the editor of hundreds of magazines. Besides he was a good actor and was involved in the Rupjyoti Shilpi Samaj and acted in Raax and many social plays.

As an ideal journalist for his outstanding contributions he was awarded Journalist Pension by Assam Government. He is survived by his wife Nalini Dutta, a son, a daughter, daughter-in-law and son-in-law. Before cremation a tribute ceremony was held at his residence where senior citizens of Amguri, Amguri Sports Association, SDJA, AAJU , Rural Journalists Association, Amguri MLA Prodip Hazarika, Puberun Kala Krishti Kendra, Amguri , Auniati Hem Chandra Dev Higher Secondary School, Amguri, SAKP, Amguri Regional Committee, Amguri College and many other organizations, individuals paid floral tribute to him.

