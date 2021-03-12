Noted photo journalist Hari Binod Verma passes away in Dibrugarh

STAFF CORRESPONDENT



DIBRUGARH: Noted photo journalist and cine personality Hari Binod Verma, popularly known as W of Dibrugarh, passed away on March 9 at his Santipara residence after a prolonged illness. He was 75.

Verma is survived by his son Pankaj Verma, daughter Deepa Verma, besides his wife Kanan Verma , grand children and a host of his admirers.

Born in May 8, 1950 at Jalukpara, Verma took photography as his profession and set up a photo studio at Talki House Road christened as 'W' Studio, which later with the passage of time became so popular that it gradually turned into a symbol of creative photography. His journalistic career started with the Hindi Sentinel newspaper as a correspondent in 1983. He later joined Purvanchal Prahari, a Hindi newspaper published from the State, and worked as a special representative from Dibrugarh.

Verma, a social activist, was closely associated with various socio-cultural organizations, including Dibrugarh District Journalist Association, Dibrugarh Press Club and Greater Dibrugarh Press Club. He had enthralled the viewers with his acting in Assamese movies like Bristi, Ajoli Na Bou, Madhuchanda and Ratanlal, besides Bengali movies Kotha Chilo and Odia movie Akowa Kotha. His death was widely condoled by several organizations, including Greater Dibrugarh Press Club, Dibrugarh Press Club and DDJA. A number of journalists of the region – Prabir Chakraborty, Ratul Buragohain, Manjit Bora, Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia and Sanjib Nandi - paid rich tribute to the departed soul and conveyed their heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family. Verma's last rite was performed in local crematorium in presence of family members and his admirers on Wednesday.

