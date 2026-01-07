Noted Sanskrit scholar Prof Guna Saikia conferred Sanskrit-Vidwat award

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Prominent Sanskrit scholar and former Head of the Department of Sanskrit at Nagaon College, Professor Guna Saikia, has been conferred with the esteemed Sanskrit-Vidwat award.

The award was jointly presented by the Central Sanskrit University, Delhi, and Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, Nalbari, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Sanskrit literature and culture.

Due to his physical unavailability, the award was presented to him at his Nagaon residence jointly by both the institutions. A prolific writer, Professor Saikia has authored several notable works, including 'Prachya Sahitya-Sanskriti Darshan.'

He has also served as the Secretary and President of the Nagaon District Sanskrit Language Development Forum.

Saikia's achievements have brought pride to the people of Nagaon and Assam, and his contributions to Sanskrit literature and culture have been widely acclaimed.

