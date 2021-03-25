Notices served on 13 candidates for failure to produce expenditure register

A CORRESPONDENT



HAILAKANDI: The Hailakandi election authorities have issued notices to Monuj Mohan Deb (BGP), Gula Ahmed Mazumder (Independent), Hilal Uddin Laskar (Independent), Kaji Adbul Hakim (Independent), Badrul Islam Barbhuiya, (Independent), Manoj Kumar Malakar (Independent), Sanjeev Roy (INC), Subrata Kumar Nath (BJP), Ram Kumar Nunia JD(U), Achab Uddin Barbhuiya (Independent), Johur Uddin Talukdar (Independent), Rajesh Paul (Independent) and Luthfur Rahman Laskar (Independent) for non-submission of election expenditure register.

Issuing notices to the 13 contesting candidates, Returning Officers MN Dahal, Dhrubajyoti Deb and NK Shah for 6 Hailakandi, 7 Katlicherra and 8 Algapur LACs respectively, said that in spite of written communications made from their end, the candidates failed to produce the required registers with relevant documents for inspection on the notified date and time.

Once again directing the candidates to comply within three days as required under Section 77 of Representation of People Act 1951, the Returning Officers cautioned that failure to produce expenditure registers before the competent authorities will attract legal proceedings under Section 171-I of IPC.

Moreover, the notices served on the candidates stated that permission given to them for use of vehicles during election would be withdrawn if they failed to do so within the stipulated timeframe. "The withdrawal of permission for use of vehicles shall be intimated to all the Static Surveillance and Flying Squad Teams and displayed on Returning Officer's notice," it stated.

