NPP Candidate Files FIR Alleging BJP Workers Attacked Party Volunteers With Iron Rods After Polling in Dima Hasao

National People's Party (NPP) candidate Daniel Langthasa has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Haflong Police Station, alleging a brutal physical assault on party volunteers shortly after polling concluded in the Dima Hasao district on April 9.

The complaint has named three individuals with alleged links to the BJP and has sparked fresh political tension in the district.

What Happened on Polling Day

According to the FIR, the incident took place at around 7:30 PM on April 9, shortly after the volunteers had cast their votes at Gangdangbra Polling Station.

While returning to their village, the volunteers were reportedly ambushed at Warigiding by a group of individuals who attacked them with iron rods, hammers, and sharp knives.

The volunteers sustained multiple grievous injuries to their heads and bodies and were left in a life-threatening condition. They are currently undergoing treatment at Haflong Civil Hospital.

The attackers also allegedly damaged a vehicle belonging to the party, causing significant loss.

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