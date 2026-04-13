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NPP Candidate Files FIR Alleging BJP Workers Attacked Party Volunteers With Iron Rods After Polling in Dima Hasao

NPP candidate Daniel Langthasa has filed an FIR at Haflong Police Station alleging that BJP-linked individuals attacked party volunteers with iron rods, hammers, and knives after polling day in Dima Hasao district, leaving several critically injured.
Daniel Langthasa
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National People's Party (NPP) candidate Daniel Langthasa has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Haflong Police Station, alleging a brutal physical assault on party volunteers shortly after polling concluded in the Dima Hasao district on April 9.

The complaint has named three individuals with alleged links to the BJP and has sparked fresh political tension in the district.

What Happened on Polling Day

According to the FIR, the incident took place at around 7:30 PM on April 9, shortly after the volunteers had cast their votes at Gangdangbra Polling Station.

While returning to their village, the volunteers were reportedly ambushed at Warigiding by a group of individuals who attacked them with iron rods, hammers, and sharp knives.

The volunteers sustained multiple grievous injuries to their heads and bodies and were left in a life-threatening condition. They are currently undergoing treatment at Haflong Civil Hospital.

The attackers also allegedly damaged a vehicle belonging to the party, causing significant loss.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Daniel Langthasa joins Conrad Sangma’s NPP

Three Named in the FIR

Langthasa named three accused persons in the complaint: Dolin Ardao, president of BJP Mahila Morcha from Langting Hasin-I; Deep Ardao, a BJP worker from Gangdangbra, Langting; and Putom Ardao, also a BJP worker from the same locality — along with others yet to be identified.

"Attack Has Created Fear Among the Public"

Langthasa stated that the assault was entirely unprovoked and has created a climate of fear among the public, particularly in the context of the ongoing election process.

He also disclosed that a mobile phone recovered from the scene has been handed over to Langting Police Station to assist in the investigation.

The NPP candidate has urged police to register the case without delay, take strict legal action against those involved, and ensure adequate security for party workers in the area.

Dima Hasao
Daniel Langthasa

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