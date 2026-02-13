Meghalaya: Daniel Langthasa joins Conrad Sangma’s NPP

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a significant political development in Assam's hill district of Dima Hasao on Thursday, Daniel Langthasa, once a signatory to the One North East platform alongside other regional political forces, formally joined the National People's Party (NPP) at a massive public convention held at Dishru Field in Maibang. The high-profile induction, which top leaders from across the Northeast attended, marks a notable realignment in the region's evolving political landscape and signals the NPP's expanding footprint beyond Meghalaya.

NPP National President and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma formally inducted Langthasa into the party in the presence of senior party leaders and prominent regional figures. The event drew a large gathering of supporters, party workers and local residents, underscoring the political weight the former One North East signatory carries in Dima Hasao.

Those present at the convention included NPP National Working President James K. Sangma, Vice President Hemochandra Singh, Tipra Motha Party Founder Pradyot Manikya Debbarma and former Nagaland minister Mmhonlumo Kikon, along with several senior leaders of the National People's Party from across the Northeast, which gave the event a strong regional character.

Langthasa joined the party along with a substantial number of his supporters, a move party insiders described as a strategic boost to the NPP's organisational structure in the hill district. Observers see the induction as a consolidation of tribal-centric political narratives under the NPP's broader regional framework.

Addressing the gathering, NPP National President Conrad K. Sangma welcomed Daniel Langthasa and his supporters into the party fold and stated that the induction reflects the growing trust of the people in the party's vision of development rooted in respect for tribal identity, indigenous rights and grassroots aspirations. He emphasized that the National People's Party remains committed to empowering indigenous communities while ensuring inclusive development, improved connectivity and greater opportunities for youth across the Northeast.

Conrad K. Sangma also reiterated the party's commitment to the vision of a stronger and more connected "One Northeast", where states and communities work together for shared progress while preserving their unique cultural heritage and identity.

Senior party leaders present at the convention described the development as a strong resurgence of the National People's Party in Dima Hasao and expressed confidence that the electorate would rally behind a political platform that prioritizes identity, dignity, unity and development.

The National People's Party expressed gratitude to the people of Dima Hasao for their overwhelming participation and reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with local leadership to address the aspirations and developmental needs of the region, setting the stage for an intensified political contest in the hill district in the run-up to future electoral battles.

