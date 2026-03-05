Nrityangan’s 7th Basanta Utsav brings colours and devotion to Dhubri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: The much-awaited Basanta Utsav was celebrated with pomp and gaiety by Nrityangan recently, bringing the town alive with colours, devotion, and cultural harmony.

Preparations for the festival began several days in advance under the initiative of the district’s leading cultural and social organization, Nrityangan, which has been hosting this event for the past six years, gradually enhancing the grandeur of spring celebrations in Dhubri. To add artistic brilliance, renowned local artist Gautam Sharma, along with his students and Nrityangan members, adorned key locations with traditional alpana designs, including the area in front of the Bhupen Hazarika statue at Netai-Dhubuni Ghat and the Clock Tower at PWD Junction.

This year marked the seventh edition of Basanta Utsav, celebrated in a slightly distinct format compared to previous years. The festivities commenced from the historic Kali Bari Temple, where the idols of Shri Radha-Krishna were ceremoniously placed in the Dol Thakur palki (palanquin). The procession began with devotional aarti and kirtan. The procession was inaugurated by IGP (Border) Debajyoti Mukherjee, Dr. Sudeshna Bhattacharya, Director of the Anundoram Borooah Institute of Language, Art and Culture; Sunil Deodhar from Delhi; Nrityangan President Dr. Pratima Niyogi; Nipen Kuwar; Dr. Dipendra Kumar Adhikari; Gaur Chandra Paul, Secretary of the Kali Bari Trustee Board; and several other dignitaries from social and cultural organizations.

The colourful procession moved through the main streets of Dhubri, reaching Rajiv Gandhi Shishu Udyan. Alongside Nrityangan artists, numerous cultural groups participated, including Gauripur Namdal, Sattriya dance troupes, and groups representing the Goalpariya, Bodo, and Mishing communities, as well as Chengdal from the Agarwal community, Apun Bhojpuri Samaj, and Shakti Self-Help Group.

Highlights of the procession included the Dol Thakur palki, khol drummers, kirtan groups, and the Shantinigar Kirtan Group, with spring songs performed throughout the route. The procession concluded at Rajiv Gandhi Shishu Udyan with devotional singing and dance, marking the formal commencement of the celebrations.

