NRL conducts plantation drive to commemorate 72nd Republic Day

GUWAHATI: To commemorate the 72nd Republic Day of the nation, a massive plantation drive was launched by NRL in 8 locations of the refinery simultaneously. 10,000 saplings of different species of trees will be planted by NRL during the course of next 2 months.



The locations include Porabangla, Rongbong, Bokakhat JDSG College, Babathan temple complex, Dabidubi near Khumtai, Letekujan, Kamargaon, Rajabari. NRL MD NRL S K Barua launched the plantation drive at Porabangla; while NRL Director ( Technical) BJ Phukan launched the same in Rongbong and Director ( Finance) I Mittra launched it in Bokakhat JDSG college. Earlier MD NRL S K Barua presided over the Republic Day function as chief guest. He hoisted the National flag at the NRL Township playground and took the ceremonial guard of honour of the marching parade. He paid homage to armed forces martyrs- and awarded members of the CISF for their exemplary services. In his speech, he thanked employees for rising up to the occasion in combatting the challenging times arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also shared the ambitious road map of the company in the coming times and exhorted employees to stay focussed in the arduous journey ahead, stated a press release.

