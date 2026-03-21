NRL Honored with 'Top Revenue Contributor' Award by CGST Chief

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has been honoured with the "Top Revenue Contributor" award in recognition of its outstanding contribution. The award was presented by Dr. Shailendra Kumar Sinha, Principal Chief Commissioner of CGST, Central Excise and Customs (North East Zone).

The award was received on behalf of NRL by Mintu Handique, CGM (HR Services - Refinery), and Chandan Goswami, Senior Manager (Finance & Accounts), at Dibrugarh during a meeting of the GST Regional Committee (GRC) and the Upper Assam Chamber of Commerce.

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