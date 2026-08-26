NRL partners with Tata STRIVE to train Assam youth for careers in hospitality sector

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), in collaboration with Tata Community Initiative Trust’s Tata STRIVE, has launched a special skill development programme in the hospitality sector. The primary objective of the programme is to equip Higher Secondary pass-outs with the practical knowledge and professional skills required in the hospitality industry and thereby create new avenues for employment.

Under the first phase of the programme, 200 young men and women are targeted to be covered. As part of the initiative, 30 young men and women from Government Model College, Deithor, and Government Model College, Kaziranga, were sent on Tuesday for hospitality-sector training. The trainees began their journey from Vivekananda Kendra NRL Nursing School and were encouraged and extended best wishes by Mintu Handique, Chief General Manager, NRL.

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